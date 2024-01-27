Santa Fe is ready for its home debut in the 2024-I League. This Saturday they host Envigado at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá. The game is 1-1.

The team led by Pablo Peirano started the championship with a victory: on the first date they beat Deportivo Pasto 0-1, with a goal from Hugo Rodallega, and ended a streak of more than a year without winning outside of Bogotá in the League.

Envigado, which is committed to relegation, debuted with a goalless draw against La Equidad, in Techo.

