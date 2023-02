Minister disembarked in Boa Vista (RR) on Saturday to monitor actions to contain the crisis against indigenous peoples

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, will update this Monday (6.Feb.2023) the actions for emergency assistance to the Yanomami.

She disembarked on Saturday (4.Feb.2023), in Boa Vista (RR), to monitor the actions to contain the humanitarian crisis involving the indigenous people.

