The earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey and the aftershocks that followed, hit Syria hard, a country devastated by a long war, where millions of internally displaced people survive and which is calling for international help to deal with the tragedy.

The Syrian provinces most affected by the earthquake were Idlib and parts of Aleppo, which are controlled by the opposition; and Tartus, Latakia and Hama, which are in the hands of the Bashar al-Assad regime; as well as a stretch of Aleppo where both sides are present.

The total balance of casualties in Syria already reached 968 dead and 2,403 wounded, according to operational sources in both regions.

The response to the tragedy is being managed by different actors in each of the areas of influence, but in both there is a common denominator: the need for international aid and more resources for rescue work in the country where 90% of the population lives. in poverty.

distress calls

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the UN, NGOs and various entities to “support” the government’s efforts to face the “humanitarian catastrophe” caused by the series of earthquakes, according to a statement released by the state news agency “SANA”.

“In particular, on the search for survivors, the rescue of those buried under the rubble, the recovery of the bodies, and the provision of food and medical aid to the affected people”, indicated the official note.

The Syrian government announced this Monday morning the establishment of an operation center based in Damascus, to coordinate the response in the areas it controls, where it has begun to open reception sites and food distribution.

However, almost 12 years after the start of popular uprisings against the regime and the subsequent start of an ongoing armed conflict, 70% of Syria’s infrastructure is destroyed, and the government has neither economic nor material resources.

The regime of Bashar al-Assad usually attributes a good part of its problems to international sanctions, restrictions that the Ecclesiastical Council of the Middle East asked that they be lifted, to allow the arrival of inputs and prevent these measures from becoming “a crime against humanity “.

Difficulties in the Northwest

In Idlib and opposition-controlled areas of Aleppo, the White Helmets rescue group also warned of the “great difficulties” they face in carrying out rescue work, highlighting the need to use heavy machinery and the vast expanse of territory affected by the disaster. .

The UN High Commissioner for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), recalled today that in the areas controlled by the opposition, “heavily” affected by the earthquake, live 4.1 million people, who depend on humanitarian aid to survive, being, in mostly women and children.

“Right now, Syrian communities are simultaneously hit by an active cholera outbreak and harsh winter conditions, including heavy rain and snow,” the UN agency said.

OCHA explained that communication on the ground is difficult, due to chronic interruptions in telephone and internet services, in addition to information about alleged road cuts in northeast Syria, as well as in Turkish territory.

Idlib and Aleppo concentrate much of the violence that still takes place in Syria, within the framework of the conflict, despite the fact that the battlefronts have been practically frozen for almost three years.

Furthermore, nearly three-quarters of the country’s total population are people displaced by war.

Countries in the region, such as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Lebanon, as well as Iraqi Kurdistan, will send urgent aid and health professionals to Turkey and Syria to assist the victims, promises that join those coming from other parts of the world.