Juan Guaido is no longer interim president of Venezuela.

The same opposition deputies took it upon themselves to eliminate that figure on December 30 and they were only left with the parliament elected in 2015 and which expired constitutionally in 2020.

Now, in his role as deputy, he assures that it was a mistake to eliminate the interim, which was also supported until the end by USA.

At this time, the opposition leader talks Live with TIME about the importance of maintaining opposition unity in the neighboring country.

Guaidó proclaimed himself “president in charge” of Venezuela in January 2019, in a public square, with recognition from fifty countries.

International support for his proposal, however, weakened.

The United States has sought rapprochement with Maduro, in the midst of the oil crisis caused by sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, and Latin American countries such as Brazil, Colombia and Argentina have recently turned to the left in their governments.

In an interview with EL TIEMPO, Guaidó touched on various topics. He assured that he feels “frustrated” after the elimination of the interim because the democratic “fight” continues but the objectives were not met, the main one being to remove Maduro from power.

In the conversation, the opponent assured that he was in talks with the United States, as well as with other countries. Just this afternoon he had a phone call with Brian Nichols, Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Guaidó assured that the US supports the primary process that the Venezuelan opposition will carry out and although he did not rule out his name, he said that when there is a decided date, he will announce to the country whether or not to participate in said process.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS