In the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin increasingly relies on the Wagner group. According to a report, Germans are also fighting for them – for up to $7,000 a month.

Moscow/Kyiv – She fights at the front, is considered particularly brutal and plays an increasingly important role in the war in Ukraine. the Wagner group is a paramilitary organization based in Russia. From there, she intervenes in numerous conflicts in the interests of the Kremlin, fighting for Russian interests in Africa, among other places. Overall, Wagner mercenaries were already active in 30 countries. She is also involved in the Ukraine war. The US assumes there are tens of thousands of mercenaries in Ukraine.

For a long time, the group consisted of former Russian soldiers, many of whom served in the wars in Chechnya and Georgia. Since the Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022, the Wagner group but increasingly in Russian prisons. This is also indicated by figures from the investigative portal Mediasona hin: The number of male inmates in Russian prisons fell between August and November 2022 from 349,000 to 325,000 – there has never been such a sudden decline before, writes the portal, as reported by kreiszeitung.de.

Germans also fight for Wagner mercenaries: 10,000 euros bounty and 7,000 euros a month wages

the daily mirror now reports that the Wagner Group also uses foreigners. The newspaper spoke to a 21-year-old German who is fighting for the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine. In an operation in the embattled city of Bakhmut several Wagner mercenaries are said to have been arrested. “Two prisoners had German passports. One came from Leipzig and had Russian roots. The other was called Volker and was from Berlin,” the German tells dem daily mirror.

And further: “Volker from Berlin was unemployed for a long time at home and traveled to Russia in September to join the Wagner troops.” He had no previous military experience, he only did it for the money. “As a Wagner mercenary, he gets $5,000 plus allowances, which makes him up to $7,000.” According to his own statements, he could have earned an extra wage: “If he kills one of us foreigners and the passport of the corpse as proof submits, he gets an additional $10,000.”

Ukraine War: Wagner Group to command 50,000 mercenaries

According to the German, who was not named, there were also nationals of other nations among the prisoners in Bachmut: an American, a Frenchman, a Briton and a Syrian. It is not clear how many nationalities are represented in the Wagner group. For a long time experts assumed that before all Russians fight in the mercenary force. (fmu)