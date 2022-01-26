Mexico.- Although ingrid coronado he is characterized by wearing the best outfits in relation to his age, this time he tried something new and she left aside the mature style to try a very jovial one, which totally favored her and made her take several years off.

It was during the most recent broadcast of the TV Azteca talent show; Everybody dancewhere Ingrid was seen showing off on stage with an outfit that made her look very young and fashionable, receiving the best comments from his followers.

To drive the program Ingrid wore black leather mini shortsa high neck sleeveless blouse in gold, with some transparencies below and fabric squares on top, adding accessories such as bracelets, rings, earrings and a belt, showing off an envious figure.

But Ingrid Coronado not only tried something new in her style of dress, but also in the appearance of makeup and hairstyle, since she used vibrant colors for her face that made her look younger and decided to wear a high ponytail with wavy hair, looking spectacular.

47 years of age has the driver originally from Mexico Cityand although she usually looks younger, her new and risky style made her look even younger, which is why the comments have not been long in coming in the recent publication she made on Instagram to invite her followers to see her every Friday for the night.

Throughout the TV Azteca competition, Ingrid Coronado has surprised using only the best outfits, although the most recent has been the favorite of many. In other broadcasts of All to Dance, she has been seen with a more mature and ideal style for her age, which has also been praised by the public, thus becoming a fashion reference for the Ajusco television station.

