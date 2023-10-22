Sunday, October 22, 2023, 9:24 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

It was the first years of the 17th century when King Philip III ordered the expulsion of all the Moriscos who remained in the Ricote Valley. Many of them lived in the municipality of Ojós, where for one reason or another and contrary to what happened throughout Spain, they had endured previous looting only to be exiled.

They were almost the last in all of Spain to abandon lands in which they had been settled for more than 800 years. Fortunately, many of them were able to return later and, gradually, they repopulated the valley.

For a decade, Ojós has remembered those settlers every year in an event attended by their descendants and after laborious research work carried out years ago by Buenaventura Buendía Banegas from Ojeta. It took place this Sunday in the garden of Los expulos, where a statement was read and all those expelled were named, one by one, next to the monolith that remembers them.