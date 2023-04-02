Today is another full program in the five major foreign leagues, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. In this widget we keep track of the program and all standings and results. At the bottom you will find the standings and other information for all competitions.

Toulouse loses despite goal Dallinga

Despite Thijs Dallinga’s eleventh league goal, Toulouse suffered a defeat in the French football league. The Jong Oranje striker opened the score after ten minutes in the away match against Stade Brest. Dallinga headed the ball past goalkeeper Marco Bizot on a pass from Branco van den Boomen.

The home club equalized after more than half an hour and took the game in the second half: 3-1. Dallinga was substituted in the 68th minute and a little later Stijn Spierings also had to leave. Captain Van den Boomen did play the entire match at Toulouse, which is in thirteenth place in Ligue 1. Bizot climbed out of the relegation zone with Stade Brest through the victory.

Verbruggen beat Eupen with Anderlecht

Bart Verbruggen has booked the third victory in a row in the Jupiler Pro League with Anderlecht. In the away match at KAS Eupen, a goal shortly after the break from striker Benito Raman was enough to win: 0-1. Verbruggen, who recently joined the Orange squad for the first time, kept his goal clean for the fourth game in a row.

Anderlecht also beat Cercle Brugge and OH Leuven in Belgium in recent weeks (twice 2-0). The Brussels club also reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League by winning 1-0 at Villarreal. Verbruggen played the leading role in Spain with many saves and it also earned him an election for the Dutch team. Anderlecht will soon meet AZ in the quarterfinals of the Conference League. The first game is on April 13 in Brussels, the return a week later in Alkmaar.

West Ham United win relegation cracker against Southampton

West Ham United has won the ‘relegation cracker’ against Southampton in the Premier League. The Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd decided the game between the numbers 19 and 20 of the English football league in favor of West Ham: 1-0. The team of coach David Moyes therefore left the relegation zone and climbed to fourteenth place.

The differences at the bottom of the Premier League are very small. Southampton is at the bottom with 23 points, but the gap to the ‘safe’ seventeenth place of Leeds United is only 3 points. Everton (also 26 points) and Leicester City (25) are currently bivouacking with Southampton below the relegation line. Leicester lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace on Saturday and that was reason for the club management to fire trainer Brendan Rodgers.

Program Premier League (England)





Program La Liga (Spain)





Program Bundesliga (Germany)





Program Serie A (Italy)





Program Ligue 1 (France)





Program Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)





Standings





