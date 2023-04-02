His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received a number of the country’s notables, senior officials, businessmen and investors, who came to greet His Highness and congratulate him on the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, exchanged congratulations and blessings with the attendees. Those who wished His Highness continued health and wellness and that the holy month would return to the UAE, its leadership and its people with goodness, progress and prosperity, and prayed to God, the Blessed and Most High, to preserve our wise leadership with His care and to perpetuate the blessing of security, stability and peace for our country.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed to the audience the importance of the unique strategic partnership that has always brought together the government and private sectors in Dubai, and represents a unique model of cooperation between the two sectors in the world, which is an important pillar of the comprehensive development process in the emirate. It is also an important axis of the strategic axes for implementing the ambitious goals included in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which was launched by His Highness, carrying a number of ambitious strategic goals in an effort to double the size of Dubai’s economy during the next ten years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reaffirmed to the audience the great goals included in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, through which Dubai seeks to transform into one of the three best economic cities in the world and the fourth global financial center by 2033, and the elements that support these goals. The most prominent of which is the high-level infrastructure and the flexible regulatory and legislative environment, and the ample opportunities that these data provide for international companies, investors and businessmen to achieve new successes in the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also referred to the great opportunities that Dubai offers to investors and businessmen, through its ambitious development plans, mega projects and a supportive business environment, which has established its position as a major destination for investment in the region, and one of the main axes for the financial industry on the At the global level, to consolidate its position as one of the most important destinations for entrepreneurship and the one that most attracts creative competencies and creative energies in all fields.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.