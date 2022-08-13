Football in Europe’s top leagues is back in full swing. Today, Erik ten Hag’s second Premier League match as Manchester United coach is on the menu. Furthermore, FC Barcelona will start the season with a home match against Rayo Vallecano. Follow all matches live via our match center and view the complete program and results below.
Premier League
• 1.30 pm: Aston Villa – Everton 2-1
• 16.00 hours: Arsenal v Leicester City
• 16.00 hours: Brighton & Hove Albion – Newcastle United
• 16.00 hours: Manchester City – Bournemouth
• 16.00 hours: Southampton – Leeds United
• 16.00 hours: Wolverhampton Wanderers – Fulham
• 6.30 pm: Brentford – Manchester United
La Liga
• 5 p.m.: Celta de Vigo – Espanyol
• 19:00: Real Valladolid – Villarreal
• 21.00 o’clock: FC Barcelona – Rayo Vallecano
Bundesliga
• 3.30 pm: Bayer Leverkusen – Augsburg
• 3.30 pm: Hertha Berlin – Eintracht Frankfurt
• 3.30 pm: Hoffenheim – VfL Bochum
• 3.30 pm: RB Leipzig – FC Cologne
• 3.30 pm: Werder Bremen – VfB Stuttgart
• 6.30 pm: Schalke 04 – Borussia Monchengladbach
Serie A
• 6.30 pm: AC Milan – Udinese
• 6.30 pm: Sampdoria – Atalanta
• 8.45 pm: AC Monza – Torino
• 8.45 pm: Lecce – Inter
league 1
• 5 p.m.: AS Monaco – Stade Rennais
• 21.00 o’clock: Paris Saint Germain – Montpellier
Jupiler Pro League
• 16.00 hours: Westerlo – Standard
• 6.15 pm: Cercle Brugge – KV Mechelen
• 6.15 pm: Seraing – Charleroi
• 8.45 pm: Royale Union – KV Kortrijk
