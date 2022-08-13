The game director of Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojimacould reveal his next project this month at the Gamescom 2022.

In a recent Twitter post, Hideo Kojima revealed that he has provisionally finished editing something, likely a trailer for his next game. Given that Gamescom will start on August 23, 2022, it is likely that the project in question can be shown during the event

Fans will remember user eXtas1s leaked the logo of what appears to be Hideo Kojima’s next project, titled Overdose. The leaker also revealed that Margaret Qualley she would be the protagonist of the game. The actress and the famous director have already collaborated in the Death Stranding video game.

Staying on the subject, a few months ago the actor Norman Reedus had confirmed the existence of Death Stranding 2, revealing that Kojima Productions was actually working on a sequel. According to this information, if Kojima really will show something during Gamescom 2022 it is likely to be Overdose or Death Stranding 2.

There would, of course, also be the video game exclusively for the Xbox ecosystem, which however remains shrouded in mystery. It could obviously be Overdose, or Kojima could be up for it a third project not yet revealed. We just have to wait for Gamescom 2022 to have possible news about the new project by Hideo Kojima.