Favorable developments for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United this afternoon at Villa Park. There, Aston Villa won 3-0 against number 3 Newcastle United, which has been in excellent shape in recent weeks and has already won five times in a row. However, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have not lost in seven games and would not do so today. Jacob Ramsey deservedly opened the score after eleven minutes, after which striker Ollie Watkins struck twice on behalf of the home team in the second half. Newcastle United, for example, got stuck at 56 points, the same number as Manchester United will visit Nottingham Forest tomorrow.