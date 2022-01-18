Live: follow minute by minute the crucial game of James with Al Rayyan

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez
Twitter: @alrayyansc
The Colombian team fights to get out of the relegation zone.
January 18, 2022, 08:47 AM
The beginning of the year of James Rodriguez with the Al Rayyan in Qatar football has been more encouraging than the end of the previous year.
The Colombian midfielder has continuity on the field and it is for his team, to which he has contributed his performance to be able to get out of the crisis of poor results, which have him in the relegation zone.
(Important: Paco Gento, the legend of Real Madrid, passed away)
James has been growing, letting go little by little, making a more fluid game
Today at 10:30 a.m. (Colombian time) The new challenge begins for James and his team. The Al Rayyan, which is in the position 9, with 15 points, they will face Al-Khor as a visitor.
(See: Juan Fernando Quintero, birthday: his stellar moments)
As for James, he plays with the expectation of having the Qualifiers less than two weeks away. Already Reinaldo Rueda, DT of Colombia, referred to him and commented that “James has been growing, letting go little by little, playing a more fluid game.”
SPORTS
#Live #follow #minute #minute #crucial #game #James #Rayyan
