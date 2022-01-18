Britain Boris Johnson claims no one warned him about the party

The celebrations, which caused a great deal of uproar and criticism, were held in May 2020, when the country was subject to very strict interest rates.

Britannian the Prime Minister Boris Johnson according to no one had told him that the celebrations in the backyard of the prime minister’s office were forbidden.

“No one told me, no one said these [juhlat] would be somehow against the rules, “Johnson said Tuesday Sky News in a television interview. Nor, according to Johnson, did anyone tell him it was not a work event.

The celebrations, which caused a great deal of uproar and criticism, were held in May 2020, when the country was subject to very strict interest rates. In England, for example, social meetings for more than two people were prohibited, and in addition to members of one’s own household, only one other person was allowed to meet outdoors.

According to British media, more than a hundred officials had been invited to the party. They were asked to bring “their own spirits”.

Johnson has argued in the past that he thought the party was a work event within the permitted range. He says he was at the party for about 25 minutes.

However, according to Sky News, Johnson was instructed not to attend the party and was told they were not allowed under the corona restrictions. Among other things, Johnson’s former assistant Dominic Cummings has sworn in the British media that warned Johnson of the party.

is Johnson vehemently denied this in an interview with Sky News. However, he regretted making an “error assessment”.

Johnson did not comment on whether he should resign as prime minister. He reiterated that he was waiting for an official Sue Grayn the results of the report. Johnson has commissioned Gray to investigate both the events of May 2020 and other events on Downing Street during the same year.