This Sunday March 17th continues LIVE the First Debate among the candidates for Head of Government of Mexico City.

The candidacies of “VA X LA CDMX” participate, whose candidate is Santiago Taboada Curtain; “Let's continue making history in Mexico City”, whose standard bearer is Clara Marina Brugada Molina, and the Citizen Movement party, whose candidate is Solomon Chertorivsky Woldenberg.

The organization of the meeting was carried out by the Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM).

The topics of the first debate will be: 1) Growth, economic development and public finances, and 2) Human Development, Welfare State and Social Policy.