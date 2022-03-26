[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the third free practice session of 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prixsecond stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

The PL3 will start at 15

14.30 – A surreal competition Saturday is therefore held, with the hope (or illusion) that sport can cancel or make us forget a war like that between Saudi Arabia and Iran for the control of Yemen.

14.25 – A fiery day, which continued well beyond PL2. In fact, there was a meeting of hours between drivers, teams, F1 and FIA. More than one driver expressed logical concerns about continuing the race weekend, but Formula 1 continued on its way.

14.20 – To speak only of results is however wrong, as well as impossible. Yesterday was one of the most controversial days in the history of Formula 1, with a missile that hit an Aramco refinery 20 km from the track at the end of PL1. The images of the black blanket of smoke in the dark context of the circuit have been around the world.

14.15 – Let’s start our live with the results of the first and second free practice sessions.