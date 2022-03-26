‘Examples of Tadic and Antony say enough’ and ‘As far as I’m concerned we will abolish summer time and preferably immediately’: these are some reactions to news topics that keep readers busy. Below are the letters that appeared in the newspaper of Saturday 26 March. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.

Column Linda Akkermans | Examples of Tadic and Antony say enough

'Go on Miss Ank! Hold up an embarrassing mirror to football parents' (Column 25-3). Linda Akkermans writes a recognizable column about aggression among football parents and coaches. Along the line on Saturday morning I also notice that children of just one meter high, with their hands at their sides, are arguing with the referee, who has apparently made a very strange decision. What Linda didn't report is that all those amateurs are following the example of the professionals who can be seen almost daily. It still remains amazing how regularly 20 appealing arms go up when a ball rolls over the side or back line. What are they thinking? Or how players rush to the ref if he thinks to whistle. The man is sometimes almost run over. In the international football world, the rules are set by countries where corruption is rampant. These are mainly the southern countries, where a hotter temperament is common. That's why 'heroes' like Anthony and Tadic lie so exaggerated to demand attention. If our youth see that as an example, the scenes in Saturday morning youth can be explained very well. Jan van Rooijen, Soesterberg.

Eneco profit | Hold on tight: the profit only gets bigger

Many letter writers find the increase in Eneco’s profits disgraceful. However, I found Saskia van Westhreenen’s comment to be populist. Last year, Eneco’s turnover increased by 26 percent and profit by 77 percent. This is because the other costs and profit margin remained (almost) the same. And prepare for it: in 2022 turnover will increase even faster. Cause of the enormous increase in gas and electricity prices on the Amsterdam Energy Market. All utilities have to buy there, privatized or not. The profit may then double. Some customers have long-term (three-year) contracts with Eneco. They are not (yet) hurt by the rise in the gas price. Especially the people who want to sit in the front row with a short-term (variable) contract are now the loser. They took that risk themselves, as did the choice of energy supplier. The cheapest contract is not always the cheapest. Don’t protect people from a lesson, that life lesson makes them wiser. Peter van Wermeskerken, The Hague.





Exams | Students have already been helped in many ways

‘Dropping exam requirements doesn’t help anyone’ (Comment 24-3). Mrs. Rijpma is absolutely right. The current students are already fully pampered and met in all kinds of ways. Henk Hagoort takes it one step further with his idiotic proposal and in fact requests the bankruptcy of secondary education. As a well-paid broadcaster for the EO and later the NPO, he also wanted to cooperate very hard in aligning the salaries of broadcasters with those of ministers and at the moment he still has so many well-paid jobs that he has the no longer see the forest. To clarify: tax money for the NPO is for the programs and not for well-paid administrators and tax money for education is for the students and not for… Arie de Graaf, Bunschoten.

Summer time | I’m already looking forward to that time

What is the advantage of maintaining daylight saving time in 2022? Research has proven that it is more harmful than believed and that the harms outweigh the benefits. I am already looking forward to the time to come. As far as I’m concerned, we should abolish this nonsense and preferably immediately. Marianne Albers, Lisa.

The year of Fortuyn | So many promos are annoying and also unnecessary

'Pim Fortuyn understood how the medium of television worked' (AD 24-3). The government guidelines state that the public broadcaster's task is to ensure a good media offer. This certainly does not fall under the unbridled attention that the broadcasters demand for themselves. The new series about Pim Fortuyn has been advertised countless times a day for weeks, as have promos for other programs. To take up so much time from viewers and listeners is not only annoying but also completely unnecessary. John van Herk, Hoogvliet.

Price increases | It’s going up anyway

I read almost daily reports in the newspaper that products are inevitably becoming more expensive because of the war in Ukraine and because of scarcity of raw materials. I suspect, however, that various large-scale growers and smaller entrepreneurs are already raising their prices while there is no reason to do so at all. And then it is not about euro cents but euro dimes and quarters. Ilona Dekker, Nieuwegein.





