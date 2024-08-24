by VALERIO BARRETTA

11.23 – This is the sky of Zandvoort at the moment.

11.20 – Almost autumnal temperatures in Holland: 18 degrees, 19 on the asphalt. At least there is no wind compared to yesterday.

11.15 – For Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur preaches calm and thinks that Ferrari will be more competitive from now on.

11.10 – At McLaren they are reducing the scope of the updates, while for Red Bull Helmut Marko seems to want to play most of the chips on the qualification.

11.07 – It’s raining in Zandvoort, although the intensity of the rain has been decreasing.

11.05 – We start our live broadcast with the results of yesterday’s FP1 and FP2.

F1 Netherlands, third Free Practice begins

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live written coverage of the third free practice session of the Dutch GP in Zandvoort, the 15th act of the 2024 F1 world championship. The tests will start at 11.30.

Yesterday’s first and second free practice sessions confirmed that McLaren is the best car on the grid. In Woking they also seem to have got the latest update package right, although for a more complete evaluation we will have to wait at least until the end of this weekend.

Friday already said something, and not only for McLaren and a Red Bull that Max Verstappen defined as “simply too slow”. In Ferrari, in fact, FP1 and FP2 were sessions to forget: the car appears many steps behind the best and in addition there was a technical problem with Carlos Sainz’s gearbox.