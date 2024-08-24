Ford’s partial U-turn on electric. The Blue Oval has in fact revised some of its strategies on EVs, effectively reducing the number of planned models without canceling any projects for the future. The American car manufacturer will in fact favor hybrid cars without however disdaining models with petrol and diesel engines. A review of the programs for electric cars that will cost Ford dearly given that an impact of 1.9 billion dollars (1.7 billion euros) is expected after the investments made in recent years.

Ford looks to the market

“We need to understand the customer and how the situation will evolve”explained John Lawler, Ford’s chief financial officer, during a meeting with the media, as reported by Motor1. “It’s about providing choices that meet drivers’ work cycles and needs, which means offering a choice between full battery electric vehicles and hybrid technologies.” The first big news will be the 7-seater electric SUV scheduled for 2027, with the model that will never see the light, or rather it will see it but as a hybrid car.

New EV Goals

The changes to the range’s electrification plans will not, however, affect Europe, with Ford focusing its efforts with these changes in particular on the offering for the North American market: “We are modifying the company’s vehicle roadmap in North America to offer a range of electrification options designed to accelerate customer adoption, including lower prices and longer range..”

Contain the losses

All the news regarding the next models and the next electric ones to come, including a new battery-powered commercial vehicle, will be detailed during 2025, with the Blue Oval that has planned an EV Day to talk about the future and also about the development of a low-cost electric platform on which the cars of the future will be born with a particular focus on profitability which will always remain the main objective for the brand: “Our goal is to make Ford a high-growth, higher-margin, more efficient and durable company. And that means these vehicles have to be profitable. And if they’re not profitable, based on where customers are in the market, we’ll pivot, adjust and make tough decisions, which is what we’ve done.”