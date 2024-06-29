12.05 – One less lap to cover in race mode, therefore, the drivers line up again.

12.03 – Further training round. No problem for the pilots.

12.02 – The lineup is recomposing, the Sprint in Austria is about to start. 24 laps with all the big names on equal terms in a comparison with used medium tires.

12.00 – The drivers leave the starting grid to carry out the formation lap.

11.57 – Medium tires used for practically everyone. New only for Bottas and Zhou.

11.55 – Soon we will find out which tires the drivers will tackle the Sprint with.

11.45 – 28°C the air temperature, 42°C the asphalt.

11.40 – It will be interesting to evaluate what the tire choices will be. Yesterday in free practice Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren used the hard tyres, the Red Bulls the mediums. To equalize the compounds for tomorrow’s GP, the Red Bulls should use the hard compound this morning.

11.30 – Let’s start our report by remembering what the starting grid will be. Albon will start from the pit lane.

Sprint Race of GP Austria 2024.

Max Verstappen starts from pole position, alongside him will be Lando Norris, then Oscar Piastri and George Russell in the second row, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton in third. The other one Ferrari Charles Leclerc will start in tenth position after the power unit problem that occurred yesterday in the pit lane at the end of SQ3.