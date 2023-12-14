Ajax is last in the group stage of the Europa League. In the sixth and final round, the Amsterdam team can still rise to third place, which would mean that the team of coach John van 't Schip will continue in the Conference League, the third European club tournament, after the winter break. Then we have to win at home against AEK Athens. The kick-off in the Johan Cruijff Arena is at 9 p.m., follow the developments in our live blog.