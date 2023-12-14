Mith a goal festival by the second guard, Bayer Leverkusen completed the first perfect preliminary round by a club in three years in the Europa League. Crowned by a goal from striker Patrik Schick on his return to the starting line-up after 408 days, the Bundesliga table leaders were happy about the 5-1 (3-0) win at the end of the group against the Norwegian cup winners Molde FK. Leverkusen won all six preliminary round games.

Only ten teams had previously achieved the optimal result of 18 points in the preliminary round, most recently FC Arsenal in 2020 and Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018 as the only German club. However, it was a bad omen for the ambitious Leverkusen team, who had 20 wins and two after 22 competitive games this season Record a draw: None of the predecessors won the title in the end.

In a group that is, however, not very glamorous, Leverkusen's yield is considerable because coach Xabi Alonso always rotated vigorously. Against Molde, he even changed his team to nine positions compared to the 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga against Stuttgart.

Schick (6th), Edmond Tapsoba (22nd) and Adam Hlozek with two goals (60th/71st) scored the goals, and Moldes Martin Ellingsen (25th) scored an own goal. When he came on as a substitute in the 77th minute at the age of 16 years and 204 days, Ken Izekor also became the youngest Leverkusen player ever to play in a competitive game. Eric Kitolano scored for Molde, which continues to play in the Conference League as third in the group (76th).

Alonso had only left central defenders Jonathan Tah and Edmond Tapsoba in the team. In addition to Schick, a player who had to wait even longer was also used. Niklas Lomb, actually the third goalkeeper, was allowed to play in a competitive game for the first time in three years. He last played in goal on February 25, 2021, also in the Europa League against Young Boys Bern.







The large rotation did not change Bayer's expected clear dominance. When Schick scored with his left hand from 18 meters, Lomb had not yet touched the ball. And when Tapsoba scored with a header from seven meters after a cross from Jonas Hofmann and the Norwegians also scored a strange own goal because Anders Hagelskjaer shot Ellingsen in the face, the game was virtually decided.

The scene in the 44th minute was emblematic of the fact that the victory could have been much higher, when a shot from Nathan Tella was hit off the line, Schick then hit the post and finally Hlozek shot past from three meters. After the break the Czech scored – twice.