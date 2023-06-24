



MotoGP – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live news of the Assen sprint, home of the Dutch Grand Prix and the eighth round of the 2023 world championship in the premier class. The 23 centaurs are ready to do battle after the great show given in the first six Sprints. Eyes on the front row, where three Italians will be side by side: Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Luca Marini (Ducati VR46). The race will start at 15:00 Italian.

Checkered flag for the Assen Sprint – Victory for Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) over Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Brad Binder (KTM). But Binder was given a long lap penalty (for exceeding the track limits) and therefore Quartararo (Yamaha) climbs to third place.

Last lap – The last round starts with 1″2 between Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Bagnaia (Ducati).

12/13 – Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) is six tenths ahead of Bagnaia (Ducati). Third place instead sees a fight between Binder (KTM), Quartararo (Yamaha) and Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), enclosed in the space of seven tenths.

11/13 – Bagnaia (Ducati) shortened the disadvantage from Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) to four tenths. Positive notes from Bastianini (Ducati), who recovered up to ninth place, overtaking Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini).

10/13 – Top10 ranking:

1. Bezzecchi

2. Bagnaia +1.0

3. Binder +1.8

4. Quartararo +2.0

5. Aleix Espargarò +2.5

6. Martin +3.3

7. Vinales +5.8

8. Marines +7.0

9. Alex Marquez +8.6

10. Bastianini +8.7.

9/13 – Again eight tenths between Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Bagnaia (Ducati). Binder (KTM) holds on in third place, but has Quartararo (Yamaha) in his slipstream.

8/13 – Enea Bastianini (Ducati) has climbed up to tenth position, Marc Marquez (Honda) is 17th.

7/13 – Bypassed the middle of the Sprint, with Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) who dug a furrow of nine tenths between himself and Bagnaia (Ducati). The first KTM is that of Binder 3rd, the first Yamaha is Quartararo 4th, the first Aprilia is Espargarò fifth, the first Honda is Nakagami 13th.

They’re all just holding stations for now! 👀@PeccoBagnaia has a string of riders behind him! 💨#DutchGP 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/8Vjw9I0JNq — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 24, 2023

6/13 – Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) has a seven-tenth advantage over Bagnaia (Ducati). Marc Marquez (Honda) is 16th, after being overtaken by Morbidelli (Yamaha) and Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF).

5/13 – Top10 ranking:

1. Bezzecchi

2. Bagnaia +0.6

3. Binder +1.0

4. Quartararo +1.2

5. Martin +1.5

6. Espargarò +2.4

7. Marines +3.0

8. Vinales +4.1

9. Zarco +4.1

10. Miller +4.7.

4/13 – Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) follows Bagnaia (Ducati) and overtakes him, taking advantage of a mistake by the world leader. The two Aprilias of Espargarò and Vinales have passed Zarco (Ducati before Pramac) and are seventh and eighth. Crash for Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini).

3/13 – Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) gains another position, beating Marini (Ducati VR46) for fifth place. Bezzecchi is threatening behind Bagnaia.

2/13 – Bagnaia (Ducati) therefore precedes Binder (KTM) and Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), fourth Quartararo (Yamaha), fifth Marini (Ducati VR46). Martin (Ducati Before Pramac) is sixth, Bastianini (Ducati) 12th, Marc Marquez (Honda) 13th, Oliveira (Aprilia RNF) last.

Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) passes Binder (KTM) and is second.

Departure – The traffic lights go out, the Assen Sprint starts – Bagnaia takes the lead after a melee with Bezzecchi, Binder also takes advantage now 2nd, Bezzecchi is third.

Off to the reconnaissance lap of the Dutch GP Sprint. There will be thirteen laps to complete on the Assen track this Saturday afternoon.

The choice of tyres

What to expect from the Assen Sprint?

Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) cannot fail to be the big favorite for the Dutch GP Sprint: the Italian was the fastest in each of the four sessions staged so far. However, the Rimini rider will not be able to underestimate Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), who will start alongside him and who seems to be able to reduce the gap to his rival every time he takes to the track. An outsider for the win – and one of the candidates for the top3 could be Brad Binder (KTM), especially considering the Austrian bike’s sprint from the start and the fifth box on the grid from which he will start.

Quartararo (Yamaha) was fast both in terms of pace and over the flying lap, as evidenced by the fourth place on the grid and his competitiveness will need to be verified in comparison with the Ducati, KTM and Aprilia, who hope to get back on top of the race pace .

Stellar over the last three weekends, Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin seem to be in more difficulty at Assen, but they can still aim for the top5.

The top 10 of the drivers world ranking:

The top 10 of the drivers world ranking:

1 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 160 2 Jorge Martin Ducati 144 3 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 126 4 Johann Zarco Ducati 109 5 Brad Binder KTM 96 6 Luca Marini Ducati 89 7 Jack Miller KTM 79 8 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 57 9 Aleix Espargarò Aprilia 55 10 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 53

This the starting grid of the Dutch GP Sprint:

1st row: Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Bagnaia (Ducati), Marini (Ducati VR46)

2nd row: Quartararo (Yamaha), Binder (KTM), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

3rd row: Vinales (Aprilia), Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

4th row: Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), Miller (KTM)

5th row: Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Nakagami (Honda LCR), Morbidelli (Yamaha)

6th Row: Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), Marc Marquez (Honda), Bastianini (Ducati)

7th row: Savadori (Aprilia), Bradl (Honda LCR), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas)

8th Row: Lecuona (Honda), Folger (KTM GasGas).

The main novelty of the 2023 World Championship is the introduction of the Sprint to Saturday afternoon, announced in August 2022. It is a fast race that will last half as many laps – rounded down if odd – compared to the traditional Sunday race. In Assen the riders will be called to complete 13 rounds, for which they will have a quantity of fuel equal to 12 litres. The score will also be reduced proportionally: 12 points for the first, 9 for the second, 7 for the third, 6 for the fourth, 5 for the fifth, 4 for the sixth, 3 for the seventh, 2 for the eighth, 1 for the ninth. The points will go towards the general classification. The starting grid of the Sprint was determined by the qualifying sessions which took place this morning, and will be identical to that of the race traditionally scheduled on Sunday afternoon.