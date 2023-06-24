Kate Middleton always attracts attention for her bets when dressing. The style of the now Princess of Wales is often commented on and copied: many of the clothes she wears set trends and are sold out after she wears them. She has gone through with several of her stylistic bets, such as a blue blouse from the London firm Cefinn or a checked coat from Zara, and her accessories also attract attention, as she demonstrated this Friday at the horse races in Ascot. The Princess of Wales did not want to miss the traditional British equestrian competition, one of the most important social events in the United Kingdom, where original headdresses and hats are seen every year and the royal family usually meets. The Princess of Wales was faithful to her head hatter, the Irishman Philip Treacy, for her large hat with red flowers, but surprised with her choice of earrings. On this occasion, she did not resort to the royal jeweler, but instead wore striking long jewelry earrings from the French firm Sézane.

The British edition of Vogue specifies that it is the Esmee model, in golden brass, by Sézane and, although they are not currently available in the Web page of the brand, doing a search you can see that at one point they were sold on that official website for 125 and 170 Canadian dollars (between 90 and 120 euros in exchange). The earrings that the firm now has on its Spanish website range between 40 and 95 euros, depending on the model. Although Kate Middleton normally wears inconspicuous earrings, often small gold hoops or pieces with pearls, in recent times she has surprised with much more showy choices, such as the enormous Zara costume jewelry earrings with which she posed at the red carpet of the Baftas, the great British film awards: they were golden, hanging and with flowers and she combined them with a vaporous white dress with an asymmetrical neckline by Alexander McQueen and black gloves along the Gilda.

At Ascot, once again, the Princess of Wales has resorted to Alexander McQueen, one of the most common British brands in her wardrobe. On this occasion, a long-sleeved dress with a V-neckline and a red flared skirt, to match her Jennifer Chamandi shoes, her Hermès clutch and her hat. That monochrome style made her earrings stand out even more, gold and with black beads, inspired by traditional Indian jewelry.

It is not uncommon to see the Princess of Wales combining luxury garments and family jewelery with other more accessible pieces and accessories: in 2022, while she was still the Duchess of Cambridge, she visited the Foundling Museum in London wearing gold earrings from the popular brand Accesorize, that at that time could be found on the brand’s website reduced to two euros. But, for the most solemn occasions, Kate Middleton does not hesitate to resort to family jewels: at the Coronation ceremony of her father-in-law, Carlos III, she wore pearl and diamond earrings that were one of the favorite jewels of the mother of her husband, Diana de Gales, and on June 17, in her first fashion show Trooping The Color As Princess of Wales, she once again wore Lady Di’s earrings, teamed with a green ensemble designed by Paris-based Singaporean designer Andrew Gn and, as now at Ascot, with a Philip Treacy hat.