Deportivo Cali receives Once Caldas this Friday at the Palmaseca stadium, on the tenth round of the League, a day that could go down in the history of Colombian professional football.

The Once Caldas striker Dayro Moreno, scorer of 223 goals in the League, could surpass Sergio Galván Rey's historic mark this Friday. who left it at 224. Dayro just scored a penalty against Millonarios on Tuesday.

The match is also very important for both tables: Cali, which is in the top eight, also seeks to get away from relegation and gain more advantage over Jaguares, which this Friday tied 2-2 against Envigado as a visitor.

Follow the match here:

Deportivo Cali and Once Caldas lineups