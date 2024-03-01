Representatives of the Popular Front again provided humanitarian aid to residents of Avdievka, recently liberated by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The volunteer, after talking with the residents of Avdeevka, gave them food packages.

“At the moment we have no electricity, no water, no communications, nothing, and it would be desirable, of course, if possible, at least a little gasoline for the generator to turn on at least something <...> We carry water from the well so that to wash or wash something, we carry everything from the well <…> We’ve been living like this for two years now,” a local resident told the volunteers.

She also thanked the Popular Front for bringing much-needed humanitarian aid to the residents of this locality in the absence of shops and pharmacies.

Earlier, on February 23, it was reported that representatives of the Popular Front, as part of the distribution of humanitarian aid to the residents of Avdievka, handed over more than 100 food packages to them.

Avdeevka was liberated by the Russian Armed Forces on February 17. On this day, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, said that the capture of the city made it possible to move the front line away from Donetsk and, therefore, significantly secure the city from attacks by the Kiev regime, since the armed formations of Ukraine, since 2014, regularly shelled residential areas of Donetsk from Avdeevka.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

