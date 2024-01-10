In the Czech Republic, a priest, distraught after being bitten by a tick, cut off his own genitals. About it reports Daily Mail edition.

The incident occurred in a village near the town of Ceske Budejovice. To get to the priest, who locked himself in his house, firefighters had to break down three doors. By that time, he had seriously damaged his genitals.

The priest was taken to the hospital, but his condition continued to deteriorate. He spent ten days in a medically induced coma on a ventilator. The Czech newspaper Blesk reported, citing several sources, that his genitals were amputated.

Related materials:

The vicar general of Ceske Budejovice, David Henzl, blamed psychosis caused by tick-borne encephalitis as the cause of the incident. He also noted that the priest's injuries were relatively minor.

Earlier it was reported that the Vatican dismissed Polish Bishop Grzegorz Kaszak. The reason was a scandal over an orgy with the participation of clergy, allegedly organized in his diocese.