Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Tuesday, August 20

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the hope of making progress on a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which, in the meantime, accused Netanyahu of creating new obstacles to the talks. Meanwhile, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have claimed responsibility for the failed attack in Tel Aviv that took place on the evening of Sunday, August 18. Iran, on the other hand, has stressed that the possible truce between Israel and Hamas and Tehran’s retaliation for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh are two separate issues. Below is the latest news for today, Tuesday, August 20, 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

