The movie of Super Mario Bros. introduced us to never-before-seen origins of the characters we love so much. The most striking case on this occasion is that of Peach. In the tape, it is mentioned that he arrives at the Mushroom Kingdom as a baby, and although no concrete explanation is offered, A theory explains how the possible sequel would cover this topic.

According to a popular theory, Peach's origin would be related to Cranky Kong and Pauline. It is mentioned here that the events of Arcade's original Donkey Kong would be canon in this universe. In this way, Cranky Kong, who in this game is the main antagonist, kidnaps Pauline and takes her to the Jungle Kingdom. This small interdimensional intervention would have left the door, or pipe, open for Peach to enter a new world.

Thus, it has been mentioned that Peach would be directly related to Pauline, and it could well be her mother. Let us remember that the film Super Mario Bros. He made a couple of changes to the story that we all know, and one of the most notable was making Cranky Kong Donkey Kong's father, and not his grandfather, as we see in the games.

Along with this, it has been mentioned that the sequel to Super Mario Bros. It would also reveal who exactly Jump Man, the protagonist of Arcade's Donkey Kong, is. In this way, it has been mentioned that The film could well focus on the legacy of the protagonists, revealing that Mario and Luigi are Jumpman's children. As always, these are just fan theories and at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo on the matter.

In related topics, Nintendo reveals an official guide for the movie Super Mario Bros. Likewise, the next Super Mario in 3D has been leaked.

Editor's Note:

Theories are fun, and they make the public's imagination fly. However, they should not be treated as something that can happen. In this case, it is very likely that Illumination and Nintendo will focus on expanding their world forward, and not backward. The idea of ​​seeing a focus on Arcade's Donkey Kong doesn't make much sense.

Via: Screenrant