Storm Corrie rages over our country today. Code orange has been issued for North Holland, Friesland and the Wadden area and wind speeds of 100 to 120 kilometers per hour are expected in the northwestern coastal area. For the rest of the Netherlands, with wind gusts of 75 to 90 kilometers per hour, code yellow applies. The wind gradually decreases later in the afternoon. Follow the news about Corrie in our live blog.

#LIVE #Code #orange #Rijkswaterstaat #closes #Oosterscheldekering #Schiphol #cancels #flights