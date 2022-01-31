The investment division of the Chinese corporation CRCC (China Railway Construction Corporation) has applied for financing and construction of the Vladivostok Ring Road (VKAD). About it report Vedomosti, citing a representative of CRCC International Investment.

As the interlocutor of the publication noted, at present the corresponding package of documents is under consideration by the Ministry of Economic Development of the Primorsky Territory. Vedomosti found out that Gazprombank and the Bamtonnelstroy-Most group (BTS-Most), controlled by businessman Ruslan Baisarov, also want to participate in the construction of the VKAD.

Pavel Brusser, First Vice President of Gazprombank, told the publication through a representative that the bank and BTS-Most decided to create a consortium to implement the first stage of the construction of the road around Vladivostok.

It is assumed that the government of Primorsky Krai will consider the CRCC application for the construction of the VKAD within 30 days. The total length of the highway will be about 30 kilometers. First, it is planned to build a ten-kilometer section from Russky Island through Helena Island to Kazanskaya Street on the Shkota Peninsula. According to the CRCC representative, the total investment in the road at this stage will be 80-85 billion rubles. The return on investment will be due to the collection of tolls on the new highway. The fare has not yet been determined.

Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Economic Development invited the Chinese Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to participate in the construction of several Russian mega-highways. AIIB is called the Chinese analogue and competitor of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).