Gael Monfils fights, advances one lap – and lets the French dream. But only briefly, because the Grande Nation is no longer the big number in tennis.

“I was dead”: Gael Monfils proves comeback qualities and lets his compatriots dream of the first French triumph in Roland Garros in 40 years Image: Reuters

When the French audience in the largest tennis stadium in France tirelessly cheers on a player with “Allez!”, celebrates every point won like crazy, cheers every mistake made by the opponent and finally gets up from their seats and cheers, then there is usually only one explanation for the Rabatz : Down in the square is a compatriot who is doing well in Roland Garros.

On Tuesday, the third and most exciting day of this year’s French Open, the excitement knew no bounds. In the late afternoon, the French celebrated the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild, who played enthusiastically up to the match point and, as a qualifier, defeated the tournament favorite Daniil Medvedev in five sets. The number 172 in the world throws the second best out of the tournament, that was a sporting highlight, a spectacle, a sensation. What was to come after that on this court, the Court Philippe Chatrier? Gael Monfils came.