The Classic Brugge-De Panne can count on a good field of participants. Dutch sprinters Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen and Arvid de Kleijn, among others, will make an appearance. Defending champion Jasper Philipsen, winner of Milan-San Remo on Saturday, is also there. The decision in the Belgian one-day race often falls in the De Moeren polder area, where the wind has free rein. Above you can follow the progress via a live widget.

