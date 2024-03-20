Konamiafter a not exactly rosy launch for Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol.1takes a step back and with all sincerity reveals that he feels lacking: today many key functions are missing that should have already been present at the launch of the Collection; to remedy the situationthe development team shows us the next steps for the game and its “fine-tuning”.

In the video you find at the bottom of the article, the producer Noriaki Okamura, gives a broad overview of all the problems that have objectively characterized this Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol.1. Inadequate upscaling, Current graphics identical to the original (no small mistake for the modern world), the total absence of an option for configuring game controls: to name a few.

It seems that the team is working hard towards a timely resolution but that the latter will still take time: at the moment, there is no actual release date of the expected graphic, technical and practical improvements. Disappointing from this point of view but the developers reassure: they know exactly where the problems are and all that remains is to work to fix them. Of course, this does no credit to the Japanese company, as being told after some time that the game purchased is not at all up to expectations and that it still takes time does not bode well.