Arrested since January 20, accused of sexually abusing a 23-year-old girl at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian full-back Daniel Alves spoke for the first time on the case.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’, the 40-year-old Brazilian again claimed to be innocent and assured that he does not know why the woman made the complaint, but that he “forgives her” for any false accusation. His words, when he had previously changed his version of what happened five times, have caused quite a bit of outrage.

“I have a clear conscience. I never intentionally hurt anyone. And neither did she that night. I don’t know if he has a clear conscience, if he sleeps well at night. I forgive her, I still don’t know why she did all this, but I forgive her“Dani Alves said.

The Brazilian right-back was the one who asked to grant the interview, which lasted more than two hours, to the Spanish portal.

Dani Alves’ idea was to publicize his opinion on the case and “clarify his version”, which It was told in five different versions for the Court of Justice of Spain.

During the interview, the athlete also commented on what happened at the disco and said that if someone had informed him that they accused him of sexual violence, he would have gone directly to the police station to clarify everything to the authorities.

“When the woman I have a problem with comes out of the bathroom after me, I stay at my desk for a while. When I left, I knew from the images that I passed near where the woman was crying. I did not see her. If I had seen her crying, I would have stopped to ask what was going on. At that time, if someone in charge of the club asked me to wait because the girl said that she had sexually assaulted her, she would not go home. That same night she presented me at a police station to clarify “Alves maintained, despite the forcefulness of the complainant’s story.

The heartbreaking story of the whistleblower of Dani Alves

Dani Alves, in the bar, next to the complainant. Photo: Screenshot @Nnarcossta and EFE

The woman who accuses Dani Alves of rape assured that the player locked her in the bathroom.

“I didn’t know what was behind that door, I thought there would be another VIP area,” reports the Spanish media ‘AS’ that the woman said about that moment.

Then, according to her, the player sat on the toilet and forced her to have sex with him. “Just by going in, I told her that she wanted me to leave, and she told me that she couldn’t,” she reads in the report of the complainant’s testimony, according to ‘AS’.

“I insisted that I wanted to leave, but my dress went up,” added the complainant.

The athlete would also have thrown her to the ground and forced her to perform oral sex on him. The woman would have tried to resist and for that reason she would have been allegedly attacked.

“He started slapping me”said the woman.

Later, Dani Alves would have penetrated her by force before they both left the cabin, according to the complaint.

“I resisted, but he was much stronger than me”commented the victim, who later said that Alves told him that they could not leave on time.

“I am very afraid and I feel very ashamed for everything that has happened and for having to see myself like this,” the complainant concluded in her testimony.

