Live broadcast | Demonstrators are trying to prevent the clearing of a German village on the way to a mine, with Greta Thunberg participating in the protests

A large number of protesters are expected at the demonstration on Saturday. HS will show the demonstration live, which starts around 1 pm Finnish time.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg plans to join a demonstration to save a German village on Saturday in Lützerath near Düsseldorf, Germany.

The village of Lützerath is to be cleared to make way for the expansion of a nearby coal mine. Anti-coal activists have been camping in the deserted village since October, when the village’s last resident moved out.

The German police have demanded the activists to leave the village several times and started removing them from the village at the beginning of the week.

By Friday evening, there were still 20-40 climate activists in the village, a spokesman for the protest movement told news agency AFP.

A large number of demonstrators, including Thunberg, are expected at the large demonstration on Saturday. The protesters plan to gather near the village. Thunberg already visited the place on Friday, says AFP.

The climate protest against the evacuation of the village is supposed to start around 1 pm Finnish time on Saturday. HS will show the demonstration live.

in Germany similar villages have been destroyed on the way to coal mines before, but environmentalists are annoyed by the fate of Lützerath, because the Chancellor By Olaf Scholz the government has promised to give up the use of fossil fuels by the end of the decade.

However, Russia’s attack on Ukraine caused an energy crisis in Germany, which the government has tried to respond to, among other things, by restarting already closed coal power plants. At the same time, it also gave the energy company RWE permission to expand the coal mine located next to Lützerath. As part of the agreement, RWE promised to save five other villages and stop coal mining in the area early.