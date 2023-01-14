The alternator is an electrical component of the car that is used to generate electric energy to power the car systems usually at a voltage of 12 Volts. It is driven by the engine drive belt and runs converting mechanical energy into electrical energy when the engine is running.

The alternator consists of a rotor it’s a stator. The rotor is a moving part that is driven by engine beltwhile it stator it is a fixed part that contains the winding coils. When the rotor turns, it generates a magnetic flux that passes through the stator coils, producing electric current of variable intensity (Ampere) depending on the rotation speed but with oscillating direct current voltage between 13.5 and 15.0 V.

What is the alternator for?

The alternator has several functions in the car, including powering and keeping the car charged battery at 12 Volt, to supply energy for the car’s electrical systems such as headlights, radio, climate control, adas and security systems.

In general, it is a very important and vital component for the car, so you need to know how to identify possible malfunctions immediately so as not to be left stranded.

Alternator problems how they manifest themselves

when thealternator not working how do we notice? Usually, when it has problems and malfunctions, it warns us by turning on one red light with battery symbol that comes on on the dashboard.

There could be two causes of the anomaly: the first is due to the fact that the alternator charges little or nothing (low voltage) or the second cause when it charges too much producing too high a voltage.

When the alternator has little or no charge, it fails to supply theelectric energy necessary for the car which will be entirely absorbed by the battery until it is discharged with consequent stoppage of the car.

When you are driving the car and you see the battery warning light on, go to a garage immediately to have this malfunction anomaly checked, most likely caused by the alternator not charging, but it could also depend on the service battery.

