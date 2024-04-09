European polls, numbers from Euromedia Research





The Democratic Party and Elly Schlein are trembling. Overtaking in the European elections is no longer political fiction. It's a possible hypothesis. Second Euromedia Research, given the proportional nature of the vote on 8-9 June, the centre-right will not have an absolute majority as happened in the September elections, despite still having the same percentages as then or slightly higher. As of today, it would have 37 seats out of 76. 23 would belong to Fratelli d'Italia, the first party with 27.5%, while Lega and Forza Italia, with 8.8% and 8% respectively, would elect 7. the opposition would, however, occupy 39 seats. Those of the Democratic Party, which has 19.3%, would be 16, only one more than the 5 Star Movement, which for Alessandra Ghislieri has 17.5%. Less than two points divide Schlein from Conte, with the Pd declining and the M5S rising. Fear grows in the Nazarene.

The others would be elected by the smaller forces that exceed the 4% threshold and by the SVP, which due to the rules for the protection of minorities would elect a deputy by joining another party. However, they are not certain seats. In particular, the 3 of Action are not, which would have exactly 4% and would be poised on the threshold, and they cannot be very good either the 4 on the United States of Europe listif it will be formed, with Italia Viva, +Europa, PSI.

Today they seem out of place, however, Italian Left and Greens, with 3.5%, but other institutes give them above 4%. Far away, at 2%, Santoro's list Pace Terra Dignità, like Libertà, which with the South calls the North and its many allies only reaches 1.7%.