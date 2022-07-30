from Paola Caruso

Data for Saturday 30 July. The positivity rate drops to 17.1% with 290,013 swabs. Admissions: -166. intensive care: -18

I’m 49,571 new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 54,088, here the bulletin). The number of people who contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to at least 21,002,773. THE there are 121 deaths today (yesterday 244), for a total of 172,003 victims from February 2020.

The people recovered or discharged are a total of 19,544,044 e 86.714 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 83,238). The current positives – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be 1,323,264 in all, equal to -36.538 compared to yesterday (-29,065 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 290,013or 8,355 more than yesterday when it was 281658. The positivity rate drops to 17.1% (approximation of 17.09%); yesterday it was 20.4%.

The trend of the downward curve continues, slight but constant. As the graph of the curve also shows, beyond the daily fluctuations of new infections.

always Lombardy to have the greatest number of new infected (+6,146 cases). Followed by Veneto (+5.868 cases), Campania (+4.535 cases) and Emilia-Romagna (+4.130 cases).

The health system Hospital stays in every area are decreasing. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -166 (yesterday -143), for a total of 10,602 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -18 (yesterday -6) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 382 seriously ill, with 28 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 49).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +6.146 cases (yesterday +6.847)

Campania: +4.535 cases (yesterday +4.840)

Veneto: +5.868 cases (yesterday +6.187)

Lazio: +3.842 cases (yesterday +3.958)

Emilia Romagna: +4.130 cases (yesterday +5.820)

Sicily: +3.579 cases (yesterday +3.566)

Puglia: +3.905 cases (yesterday +3.654)

Piedmont: +2.464 cases (yesterday +3.033)

Tuscany: +2.629 cases (yesterday +2.711)

Marche: +1.812 cases (yesterday +2.078)

Liguria: +1.687 cases (yesterday +1.605)

Abruzzo: +1.868 cases (yesterday +2.024)

Calabria: +1.843 cases (yesterday +2.109)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.364 cases (yesterday +1.304)

Sardinia: +1.184 cases (yesterday +1.589)

Umbria: +916 cases (yesterday +932)

PA Bolzano: +421 cases (yesterday +441)

PA Trento: +453 cases (yesterday +461)

Basilicata: +518 cases (yesterday +532)

Molise: +310 cases (yesterday +297)

Valle d’Aosta: +97 cases (yesterday +100)