The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed shock at the condition of the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip. After the siege by the Israeli army, the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City is “just an empty shell with human graves”WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Platform X on Saturday. Most of the buildings in the hospital complex were “largely destroyed”.

Al-Shifa Hospital is “completely inoperable due to the extent of the devastation,” the WHO said. There are therefore no longer any patients in the clinic.

According to the World Health Organization, a WHO-led delegation was able to inspect the hospital on Friday after several failed attempts. The Israeli army withdrew its troops from there on Monday after a two-week operation. According to Israeli information, the operation was directed against high-ranking Hamas members who were said to have barricaded themselves in the hospital.

After their visit to the clinic, the WHO employees reported the smell of decomposition and makeshift graves. According to their own statements, they also saw bodies that were only partially buried and whose limbs were still sticking out of the ground.

The WHO, citing the hospital's director, said that the patients were at the site during the Israeli operation “suffered from a cruel lack of food, water, healthcare and hygiene.” would have. At least 20 patients died. Israel accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields and civilian facilities such as hospitals and schools for its infrastructure, including as command centers and weapons depots. Hamas denies this. The Israeli armed forces had already carried out an operation in the Al-Shifa clinic in November, causing international criticism.

The radical Islamic Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the USA and the EU, attacked Israel in an unprecedented attack on October 7th and, according to Israeli information, killed around 1,170 people and kidnapped around 250 others as hostages in the Gaza Strip. Since then, Israel has taken massive military action in the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, at least 33,100 people have now been killed.

The UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths condemned the war on Saturday as a “betrayal of humanity.” The number of civilian casualties is growing every day, explained Griffiths. The war “plants the seeds of a future so darkened by this relentless conflict.”