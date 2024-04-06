Al-Shifa Hospital is “completely inoperable due to the extent of the devastation,” the WHO said. There are therefore no longer any patients in the clinic.
According to the World Health Organization, a WHO-led delegation was able to inspect the hospital on Friday after several failed attempts. The Israeli army withdrew its troops from there on Monday after a two-week operation. According to Israeli information, the operation was directed against high-ranking Hamas members who were said to have barricaded themselves in the hospital.
The radical Islamic Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the USA and the EU, attacked Israel in an unprecedented attack on October 7th and, according to Israeli information, killed around 1,170 people and kidnapped around 250 others as hostages in the Gaza Strip. Since then, Israel has taken massive military action in the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, at least 33,100 people have now been killed.
The UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths condemned the war on Saturday as a “betrayal of humanity.” The number of civilian casualties is growing every day, explained Griffiths. The war “plants the seeds of a future so darkened by this relentless conflict.”
