Robotin, despite the adversities, was quite optimistic about his health. As is known, he suffered a severe testicular infection as a result of the uncontrolled diabetes with which he was diagnosed. That was the reason why he entered the Urology area of ​​the Alcides Carrión Hospital, where he remained for 12 days under the care of specialist doctors.

Robotín was discharged after being hospitalized for diabetes

Through his social networks, Alan Castillo announced that he had already been given the medical discharge he required to return home. “After 12 days hospitalized, today I'm going home to continue the treatment orally (pills) and with daily insulin for a long time. “I will rest for a few days and then continue working as always,” the artist began by writing.

Robotín statement. Photo: Robotín's Instagram

Finally, he thanked his followers for keeping an eye on him. “Thank you for your prayers, for your messages of encouragement and for your constant support. Now I realize how much love they have for me. Now I realize who is who and who is not. Endless thanks to my family and friends who cared about my health, who visited me, who called me, who supported me. Changes are coming for the better and take good care of yourself. Diabetes is a lifelong disease and if we do not take care of our health we cannot do anything. Thank you very much, beautiful people. Thank you for this new opportunity you have given me. I will not defraud you“, he concluded.

What incurable disease does Robotín have?

Hidden behind your smile is a daily battle against diabetes, a chronic condition that can trigger multiple complications without proper management. In an exclusive interview for La República, Robotín also shared that he suffered a serious testicular infection as a result of the disease, a situation that affects his walking and has led him to pause his presentations.

“I have had diabetes since 2017. I overdid it these years and now I'm paying the price… When my worries increase and glucose rises, it causes one to decline emotionally and the body perceives it. It is a bit complicated because the liver and kidney deteriorate, since some foods do not pass through and reflux begins,” he said at the beginning.

“What I fear most is that the disease attacks some organ, like my eyesight, or losing my leg,” said Robotín. In addition, the artist spoke about whether his television friends have helped him: “None of them have contacted me… They have left me unnoticed. What did surprise me is thatMy ex-girlfriend, Karelys (Molina), wrote to me. She was worried about my situation and now we have struck up a little friendship.”

What did Karelys Molina, Robotín's ex-partner, say about him?

Karelys was interviewed by La República and responded about the artist's diabetes: “He didn't know how to save. When I was with him, I always told him to take care of himself, because he He never gave up soda or junk food. And that is very harmful for him. He now has a strong infection and since he has never taken care of his diabetes, everything has gotten worse.”