The Israeli army says it is fighting in Israel still against “hundreds” of armed invaders from the Gaza Strip. Army spokesman Richard Hecht responded to journalists’ questions on Saturday evening about how many fighters from the Hamas offensive were still on Israeli soil: “hundreds.” The radical Islamic Hamas launched a new war against Israel on Saturday morning with rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, and fighters also invaded Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip.

The fights against the Hamas supporters would persist in “22 locations.”Hecht said in the evening. He said the Hamas attack against Israel involved a “robust ground invasion.” “There are still 22 locations where we are fighting against terrorists who have come to Israel by land, sea and air.” The army spokesman also confirmed that there is a “serious hostage-taking situation in Beeri and also in Ofakim.” give. The two places are near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army had previously confirmed that Hamas militants in Israel had taken both soldiers and civilians hostage. She did not name the number of hostages. The army spokesman said, More than 3,000 rockets came from the Gaza Strip on Saturday fired at Israel. “There will be a tough response to this inhumane attack, it is unprecedented,” he said.