In the four hours that elapsed between six and 10 in the morning on October 1, the fire in the nightclubs of Murcia, also known as the Las Atalayas tragedy, went from being just another event – at first it was thought not to be had died – to become a major catastrophe, which led the National Police to apply the protocol created after the Los Rodeos accident.

At 6 in the morning on October 1, a fire breaks out that affects three nightclubs in the Las Atalayas leisure area, in Murcia. The Teatre and Fonda nightclubs are part of the same premises divided into two At the Fonda Milagros, the most affected establishment, traces of a dozen people are lost

The system is designed for events with a high number of victims where, due to the state of the bodies, it is very difficult to identify them by observing their physical features or by means of an autopsy, which is taking a fingerprint from the corpse.

The necro-identification is the identification of a corpse, which is carried out in major disasters and is carried out through in different ways:

The protocol consists of creating two teams that work in parallel, but completely independently.

One of them is dedicated to research called ‘ante-mortem’. In the case of Los Rodeos, the list of the passengers who boarded or should have boarded on the planes.

In the case of Murcia, the ‘ante-mortem’ list has been that of the missing, with names and surnames.

The dance of figures, caused by the confusion of the first hours and the hasty balance sheets, was more reflected in the media than in the police investigation, where from the first moment – on Sunday – there were 14 missing people, which rose to 15 on Monday. .

However, two of those 15 people were found in the first 48 hours. One of them had returned to Caravaca de la Cruz, where she lives, and spent Sunday with a hangover, so those close to her could not find her. The second appeared earlier, but – according to the sources consulted – it took hours for the family to notify her location.

The agents working on the ‘ante-mortem’ list have to reconstruct the previous hours of the missing persons and collect as many characteristic elements as possible:

Earrings, bracelets, chains, tattoos…

They have also dedicated themselves to obtaining DNA samples from each of them.

To do this, he has asked his relatives to give them combs, toothbrushes or razor blades that the missing people would use individually.

To preserve the DNA sample, objects (combs, toothbrushes…) cannot be in plastic bags

In the case of some of them, who did not live with family, an acquaintance has been reached who could provide the evidence.

The second team, which works autonomously from the first, but hand in hand with the forensics, is the one that focuses on the ‘post-mortem’ list. Instead of identities, they investigate corpses that are assigned a number.

In short, the first group investigates the living – until proven otherwise – and the second, the dead. Thus, on the afternoon of Monday, October 2, the National Police tallied the two lists, that of missing persons and that of corpses, which for the first time coincided in number: 13.

The agents began to cross-reference information and achieved the first provisional identifications: they were able to relate six bodies to the names on the ‘ante-mortem’ list thanks to autographs or other characteristic elements.

1/2 Identification by obituaries or other objects A girl was identified by an earring that her family fully recognized and a young man, by a bracelet

However, as established by the protocol for major disasters, that of Los Rodeos, the identification is not considered completely confirmed until DNA tests are carried out.

2/2 Identification by DNA of combs or toothbrushes The agents sent the genetic profiles extracted from the 13 corpses to the laboratories of the General Directorate of the Police.

The samples left on Monday afternoon for Madrid and the police, as a matter of humanity, have urgently processed the analysis of these DNA tests in order to be able to deliver the bodies to their families.