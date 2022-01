FC Barcelona will play the away match at Real Mallorca at 9 p.m. Xavi misses many players due to injuries, corona or suspensions, but still play has to be done. Frenkie de Jong and Luuk de Jong are in the starting line-up, Memphis Depay is one of the many injured. Barca climbs to fifth place with a win.

