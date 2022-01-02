In his speech, Hamdok said that “the transitional government faced enormous challenges, the most important of which are the distortion of the national economy, suffocating international isolation, corruption and debts that exceeded sixty billion dollars, the deterioration of the civil service, education and health, the destruction of the social fabric, and other difficulties that faced the national march.”

He added that the government’s approach has always been dialogue and consensus in resolving all issues, adding: “We succeeded in some files and failed in others.”

In his speech, Hamdok said that his acceptance of the assignment to the post of prime minister in August 2019 was on the basis of a constitutional document and political consensus between the civilian and military components, but it did not stand up to the same degree of commitment and harmony with which it began.

He continued, “In addition, the accelerated pace of divergence and division between the two partners, which was reflected in all components of the government and society, which affected the performance and effectiveness of the state at various levels. More dangerous than that, the repercussions of those divisions reached society and its various components, so the speech of hate, treason and non-recognition appeared. In the end, the horizon of dialogue between everyone was blocked, all of which made the transition process fragile and full of obstacles and challenges.

The head of the Sudanese government said, “The people are the final sovereign authority, and the armed forces are the forces of this people, they command their orders, preserve their security, preserve their unity and the safety of their lands, and they are from him and to him. The slogan “One Army, One People” will be fulfilled, and then there will be no fear for the country’s future, security, future and its democratic civil rule.

Hamdok added, “The major crisis today in the country is primarily a political crisis, but it is gradually mutating and revolving to include all aspects of economic and social life, and is on its way to becoming a comprehensive crisis.”

The Sudanese Prime Minister concluded by saying: “I have decided to return your trust to you and announce to you my resignation from the position of Prime Minister, making way for another of the daughters or sons of this generous country, to complete the leadership of our dear country and cross it during the remainder of the transition to the civil, democratic, reviving state. I ask God to grant success to all who come after me for reunion.”