LIVE: Atlético Nacional vs. Unión Magdalena, minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Tomás Ángel scored a double for Nacional in the Super League.
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
Tomás Ángel scored a double for Nacional in the Super League.
They face each other on date 16 of the League, at the Atanasio Girardot.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Atlético Nacional returns to Atanasio Girardot after the mayor’s office authorized him to play his match this Wednesday against Unión Magdalena on date 16 of the League.
National, which must pay a penalty from Dimayorhe cannot play with his public, but at least he was able to return to his square to seek victory.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #Atlético #Nacional #Unión #Magdalena #minute #minute
Leave a Reply