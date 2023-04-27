Angelique Boyer, after her success in “Teresa”, returns to television with “Invincible Love”, the new version of “Mar Salgado”, produced by Televisa-Univisión. The soap opera continues to cause a great sensation in its schedule and now it could attract the attention of more viewers, because in the next episode number 48, Leona will seek revenge on Columba and tempers will heat up between Ramses and Apollo. If you do not want to miss what happens with the protagonist and the other characters, keep reading this note.

Advance of “Invincible love”, chapter 48

YOU CAN SEE: “Invincible love” became hot for Columba and a hot scene: Will Josefa discover infidelity?

When does chapter 48 of “Invincible Love” come out?

Chapter 48 of “Invincible Love” It will premiere this Wednesday, April 26.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

The episodes of “Invincible Love” They are broadcast exclusively from Monday to Friday on the Las Estrellas channel. If you do not have access to the signal, you can use the official website of the TV channel to watch them.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

The Las Estrellas channel broadcasts “El amor invincible”, a joint production of Televisa-Univisión, starting at 9:30 pm in Mexico time.

“Invincible Love” premiered on February 20 at Las Estrellas.

YOU CAN SEE: ruby vs. Teresa: who is the most ambitious villain on TV? Keys of each character

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering that Ramsés Torrenegro was leading a women’s trafficking network, Marena and Adrián decided to denounce the situation. However, this action ended in tragedy for his family.

Over time, Marena adopted the identity of Leona Bravo in order to bring justice and ensure that those responsible for her misfortune were punished for their actions.

#Invincible #love #chapter #LIVE #time #channel #Angelique #Boyers