High-altitude clash between two Italian protagonists in the Champions League: Atalanta and Milan face off in the match that closes the seventh day of Serie A. On this field, last May, the Rossoneri won the Champions League qualification, snatching second place right from the Goddess. The challenge between Gasperini and Pioli promises a show, as always: it’s a pity Ibrahimovic is missing, right on his 40th birthday.

139 precedents between Atalanta and Milan. The balance is all Rossoneri with 66 wins against the 27 successes of the Goddess, 46 draws. Against Milan have scored many more goals than their opponents: 230 to 138. A success for each side in the last two matches in Serie A last season. In Bergamo victory of Pioli’s team: 0-2 the final result with a brace from Kessie. It was last May 23. At San Siro, however, Gasperini’s men scored 3-0. Goals from Romero, Ilicic and Zapata decide the challenge.