This weekend the anime of Edens Zero and because of that, the account in Twitter shared some messages about it. Among them that the series will continue, not immediately but in the future.

But he also revealed something that nobody expected and that is that the director of the anime, Yuji suzuki, has died. According to what was disclosed, he died suddenly on September 9 in a hospital in Tokyo. The causes of his death were not disclosed.

Yuji Suzuki passed away in a Tokyo hospital

Suzuki he was one of the two directors involved in the series; the other is Shinji ishihira. It is unknown if he managed to finish the last episodes of the anime. There are times when the work with them is advanced a week or two, to have them ready for their premiere.

But there are studies that sometimes do the episodes on a weekly basis. JCStaff, the company in charge of Edens Zero, it works like this sometimes. So that could well be the case.

Edens Zero had ‘guests’ from Fairy Tail

In one of the messages shared on Twitter can be read ‘the news of his death came so suddenly that all the staff and people who have worked together to create this work are still in disbelief and in deep pain’.

It is an extremely sad situation that the team lives. Continue with ‘We would like to express our deepest thanks to director Suzuki for his great effort on the EDENS ZERO anime.’.

Did he manage to finish Edens Zero before his death?

The text closes with ‘we would like to express our condolences to the grieving family’. Due to what was released, this anime was the first to Yuji suzuki, which is also credited as Yushi suzuki, directed completely.

He also participated in other anime as an animator and director, but only for some episodes. Among them is Fairy tail, which is another series based on a manga by Hiro mashima, as well as the famous Space brothers.

Currently, Edens Zero is available through Netflix, but only the first 12 episodes. The rest still have no release date on this service. It is a real shame to hear of the death of its director.

He certainly contributed a lot to the success of the series. It is to be imagined that it will be some time before it is announced when he will return. Especially since someone else will need to take over the production.

Source.