The ‘Albiceleste’ and the Balkans will clash at the Iconic Stadium in Lusail for a place in the World Cup final. Those led by Lionel Scaloni overcame the Netherlands with agony and arrive with illusions of reaching a decisive stage again, as in 2014. Zlatko Dalic’s men, current runners-up, took out a candidate like Brazil on penalties and will fight for their second consecutive final . I followed minute by minute on France 24.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup reaches its final moments. This Tuesday, December 13, Argentina and Croatia will kick off the semifinal round that will culminate tomorrow with France-Morocco.

The Iconic Stadium in Lusail, the scene of next Sunday’s final, will host the match between the Argentines and the Croatians, two teams that arrive with good prospects.

Argentina, commanded by Lionel Messi, surpassed the Netherlands and their performance is growing. Croatia, with Luka Modric as their banner, took Brazil out on penalties, is undefeated in the tournament and aims to reach its second consecutive final, as in Russia 2018.

Follow here all the incidents of Argentina – Croatia: